CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Fifth Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot. One was dead, two others were taken to the hospital, where they were stabilized.
A short time later, two other gunshot victims arrived at the hospital on their own. They also were stabilized.
Investigators were talking to witnesses who might help identify the shooter or shooters.