CHICAGO (CBS) — While we’re getting a break from the rain Sunday morning, showers should return to the Chicago area starting this afternoon, and snow could mix in later in the day.
The start of December will be very different from the start of November, when temperatures were well below average. Sunday’s high will be around 40, which is typical for early December.
Unfortunately, there will also be some rain coming in starting around noon, with a mix of snow possible in some areas during the afternoon. With temperatures above freezing through the day, what little snow might fall should melt right away.
Some minor lake effect snow bands might set up late Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures drop below freezing, leading to minor accumulation (1/2” to 1”) of snow Monday morning.
While Monday will see temperatures below normal, with a high around 35, the rest of the week should see temperatures in the low 40s, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions throughout the week.