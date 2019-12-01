CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone stole a Salvation Army red kettle from in front of the Under Armour store on the Magnificent Mile on Friday.
The Salvation Army said one of its bell ringers was taking a break when the red kettle, stand, and sign was stolen outside the Under Armour store at 600 N. Michigan Av. around 6 p.m. on Friday.
The kettle was holding approximately $350 in cash. The kettle and stand are worth approximately $200.
“It is very unfortunate that this happened,” Salvation Army Capt. Jonathan Tamayo said. “All the money that is raised in the red kettles stays locally to help support families with food, energy assistance, clothing, toys and so much more. The money that has been taken now won’t be available to help us support local families.”
The Salvation Army said money donated to the kettle on Michigan Avenue was dedicated to services at the Chicago Temple Corps Community Center at 1 N. Ogden Av.