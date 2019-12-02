CHICAGO (CBS) — Addison Russell is off the Cubs, the team announced Monday.
Monday marked the deadline to for the team to choose whether to tender or renew 2020 contracts for unsigned players on the team’s 40-man roster.
Russell will not be getting a new contract and is off the team.
Last season, Russell served a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Russell in February called his “past behaviors wrong and unacceptable.”
In December 2018, after their divorce, Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa Reidy said Russell had kicked down a bedroom door, ripped their infant son from her arms, grabbed her by the shirt and threw her across the room.
The Cubs reacted with the suspension.
Meanwhile Monday, the Cubs agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton for a 2020 contract. Cotton was acquired from the Oakland A’s on Nov. 23.
Six other arbitration-eligible players were renewed – infielders Javier Báez and Kris Bryant, outfielders Albert Almora and Kyle Schwarber along with catcher Willson Contreras and left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan.
Also not being renewed is pitcher Danny Hultzen, who was not eligible for arbitration.
The Cubs now have 36 players in place on a 40-man roster.