CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they will be conducting a “thorough review” of assistant coach Marc Crawford, amid allegations that he was physically abusive in past roles with other teams.
“Marc Crawford will be away from the team during this time and the organization will have no further comment until completion of the review,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.
Sean Avery told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him when he was playing for the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-2007 season – a time when Crawford was coach.
Avery told Post sports columnist Larry Brooks that Crawford kicked him after a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty in a game the Kings were playing against the Nashville Predators in December 2006. Avery said the kick “left a mark.”
The Chicago Sun-Times noted that last year, former Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel claimed on a Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Crawford had kicked him, choked him, and pulled him by the back of his jersey when he was playing for Crawford on the Vancouver Canucks back in 1999.
The claims against Crawford came shortly after Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters resigned, following claims that he was physically abusive and used racial slurs.
Crawford was hired in June as an assistant to Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.