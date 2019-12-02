BREAKINGMayor Lori Lightfoot Fires Police Supt. Eddie Johnson After He Was Found Slumped In Car
Filed Under:Block 37, Chicago Police, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found fatally wounded inside a bathroom at Block 37 mall with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Several officers were seen on the third floor of the mall in the 100 block of North State Street, around 11 a.m. Monday, interviewing witnesses.

Police said a 24-year-old male was found in a “business restroom”  around 10:40 a.m. with a gun shot wound to the left side of his chest. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A video image of security reposnding to reprots of a shooting at Block 37. (CBS)

Security officers were seen moving quickly with a stretcher to the area where the shooting reportedly took place.

According to dispatch reports, the man may have shot himself in the bathroom.

Police did not immediately confirm that information and said detectives continued to investigate.

 

 