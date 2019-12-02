CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found fatally wounded inside a bathroom at Block 37 mall with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Several officers were seen on the third floor of the mall in the 100 block of North State Street, around 11 a.m. Monday, interviewing witnesses.
Police said a 24-year-old male was found in a “business restroom” around 10:40 a.m. with a gun shot wound to the left side of his chest. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Security officers were seen moving quickly with a stretcher to the area where the shooting reportedly took place.
According to dispatch reports, the man may have shot himself in the bathroom.
Police did not immediately confirm that information and said detectives continued to investigate.