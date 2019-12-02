CHICAGO (CBS) — A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan.
As of just before 3 p.m., winds and waves were coming down – and the trend was expected to continue with sunset.
But for the week to come, conditions will be super quiet with temperatures right where they should be for early December.
The next rain chance is not until Sunday, mixing with snow showers early Monday.
No Arctic air is expected to move our way at all for a while. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center keeps much of the nation above average from Dec. 8 through Dec. 12.
On Monday night, conditions will remain mostly cloudy with a high of 27.
Same for Tuesday, with a high of 40.
On Wednesday, skies clear as the high climbs to 42.