CHICAGO (CBS) — Four suspects are in custody in Lake Station, Indiana, after authorities determined a man whose body was found in Grand Boulevard Lake over the weekend had been robbed and stabbed to death in neighboring East Chicago.
Police found the body of 34-year-old Erik Lozano floating in Grand Boulevard Lake around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday. An autopsy later determined he had been stabbed to death.
Monday afternoon, police said detectives determined Lozano had been robbed in East Chicago, where he lived, and he had been stabbed multiple times. Police said his killers then dumped his body in the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake, about 15 miles away.
Investigators identified four suspects in the robbery and stabbing, and all four men were taken into custody on Monday. Charges were pending.
“This investigation is still active and anyone with any information about this case please contact the Lake Station Police Department,” Lake Station Police said in a Facebook post.