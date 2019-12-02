CHICAGO (CBS) — Three stretches of the Lakefront Trail in Chicago were closed on Monday, as high waves on Lake Michigan pounded the shoreline.
The Chicago Park District said the pedestrian path on the Lakefront Trail was closed just south of Fullerton Avenue. Both the pedestrian and lakefront trails also were closed between North Avenue and Ohio Street. The pedestrian trail also was closed between 48th and 51st streets.
According to the National Weather Service, winds of 21 to 33 knots were creating waves of 6 to 8 feet along the lakefront on Monday.
However, waves are expected to diminish through the night, and a small craft advisory along the Illinois and Indiana lakefronts and a lakeshore flood warning in Indiana were set to expire at 6 p.m.