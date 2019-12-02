Blackhawks Conducting 'Thorough Review' Of Assistant Coach Marc Crawford After Physical Abuse AllegationsThe Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they will be conducting a “thorough review” of assistant coach Marc Crawford, amid allegations that he was physically abusive in past roles with other teams.

Addison Russell Is Out As Cubs Make Roster Moves

Akiem Hicks Gears Up For Game ActionAkiem Hicks was with his boys on the practice field Monday for the second straight day. But he hasn't played in a game since dislocating his elbow in week five against the Oakland Raiders.

Akiem Hicks Returns To Bears PracticeAkiem Hicks was finally back on the Bears practice field Sunday for the first time since he dislocated his elbow way back in week five.

Kane Extends Point Streak, But Lehner And Crawford Struggle In 7-3 Loss To AvalancheRobin Lehner gave up five goals in 14 chances before being pulled, but Corey Crawford didn't fare much better, allowing two goals on 15 shots.

Bulls Lose For 7th Time In 9 Games As Blazers Win 107-103Carmelo Anthony can’t recall another a 10-block game like Trail Blazers teammate Hassan Whiteside had against the Bulls.