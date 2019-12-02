CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wearing a police uniform and a surgical mask robbed a business on the Magnificent Mile Monday evening, police said.
In the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue, the man walked into a business wearing a Chicago Police uniform – including a baseball cap, a long-sleeve button-up, and a reflective vest – along with a surgical mask, police said.
The man then came up to a 22-year-old woman who worked at the business and announced a robbery, police said.
The woman handed over money to the suspect in a bag, and the suspect fled, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male about 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.
No one was in custody Monday night, and Area Central detectives were investigating.