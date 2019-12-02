CHICAGO (CBS) — Two pedestrians – one of them 90 years old – were hit by a car on Inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Monday evening.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on the Inner Drive at Cedar Street, according to the Fire Department.
The CFD said its crews rushed a 60-year-old man and a 90-year-old man to the hospital.
Their conditions were both fair, but as a precaution because of their age, the Fire Department took them to the trauma center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Police did not immediately have any information.