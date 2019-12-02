CHICAGO (CBS) — Lines are still long at O’Hare, hours after a winter storm caused travel problems from coast to coast.
CBS 2’s Eric Cox reports more than a thousand flights were delayed or canceled in Chicago. After the Thanksgiving weekend, holiday travelers hope for an uneventful return trip home.
The departure board at O’Hare looking fairly decent Monday morning, most flights on-time, a far cry from what holiday travelers saw on Sunday. Severe weather causing stress coast to coast Sunday.
While Denver was digging out, northern California were seeing substantial snowfall. Freezing rain paralyzed airports in the northeast.
Thousands of flights cancelled or delayed nationwide due to dangerous conditions.
In Chicago, over 1,100 flights were affected. Travelers at O’Hare Monday morning counted on lady luck to quell Mother Nature.
Travelers aren’t out of the woods just yet. More snow is expected in other parts of the country. That could cause cancellations and delays.