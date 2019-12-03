CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions will be dry and super-quiet in the Chicago area for the next few days.
Temperatures will be seasonable, and even slightly above average.
The low for Tuesday night drops to 31 with fair skies.
On Wednesday, conditions will be breezy with a high of 41.
On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 42. The normal high is 39.
A cold front comes in early Friday and usher in cool northerly winds, but conditions will remain dry.
A slight shower chance is coming Sunday afternoon into Monday.