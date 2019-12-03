CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves stole a FedEx truck Monday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the South Side, and made off with several packages after dumping it in a nearby alley.
Police said a FedEx driver was making deliveries near 101st and Lowe around 9:30 a.m., when a man tried to steal his keys.
The driver fought with him until a second man helped rip off his keys. The two robbers then sped off in his truck.
The driver was not injured.
Police recovered the truck about 15 minutes later in an alley near 100th and Eggleston, and discovered the thieves had stolen several packages from the back of the truck.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.