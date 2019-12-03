CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Cmdr. Kenneth Johnson was sentenced to two years’ probation Tuesday for Social Security theft charges.
Kenneth Johnson, who had served as commander of the Englewood (7th) District, received the sentence after admitting to stealing more than $360,000 in Social Security benefits.
Johnson pleaded guilty back in May to one count of theft of government funds, admitting after his mother’s death in May of 1994, he did not notify the Social Security Administration, prompting the agency to continue depositing money in a joint bank account he and his mother shared through November 2017.
Over that time, the Treasury Department deposited approximately $363,064 into her account, and Johnson did not return any of the money, according to his plea agreement.
Johnson retired from the force last August, after 32 years with the department, and three months before he was charged. As commander of the Englewood District, he had won praise for historic reductions in murders and shootings in 2017.