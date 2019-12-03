CHICAGO (CBS) — He pretended to be a cop, but really he was a robber.
And his target: a business loaded with cash. It happened on a ritzy piece of property in the heart of the Mag Mile.
CBS 2’s Chris Tye has the latest with what police are working with.
The Shops at North Bridge; a mall anchored by Nordstrom’s, visited by thousands…and robbed by a crook with a costume.
Tucked in the back of the Michigan Avenue mall, there’s a desk that’s part currency exchange-part concierge for blue chip shoppers.
But it was a green surgical mask that gave it away. A weapon that was threatened was never shown.
A police uniform that was unmistakable.
Wearing a green vest to boot, he was given a bag of cash then darted down Illinois Street. It was 90 minutes before closing time, 23 days before Christmas.
The crook in the cop suit still dashing and prancing his way onto CPD’s radar. CBS 2 asked the mall and police for security camera images of the suspect.
Neither made it available.