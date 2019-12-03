CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were trying to determine the identity of a woman who walked into Stroger Hospital of Cook County this past weekend.
The woman walked into the hospital, at 1900 W. Polk St., on Saturday, Nov. 30, police said. She was wearing black Nike pants and pink gym shoes, and carrying a black backpack, police said.
She is white with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
The woman’s age is estimated at 20 to 25. Police listed an alias for the woman as “Jae Karp,” but said they do not know her real identity.
The woman could be suffering from a medical condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.