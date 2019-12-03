CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Cross volunteers don’t just help after a disaster, they also work to prevent disasters.
As Megan Glaros reports, the organization has a team of volunteers who will go to your home and install brand new smoke alarms.
The Red Cross Home Fire campaign operates year round. Along with the Sound The Alarm initiative, residents get the opportunity to have free smoke alarms installed.
You can sign up for an appointment.
The Red Cross also canvasses neighborhoods knocking on doors
“A lot of the times the alarms are not functioning,” said Red Cross volunteer Sam Pulia. “They’re even taken down — most of the batteries are dead or beeping.”
The new alarms are good for 10 years.
To sign up, go to getasmokealarm.org and someone will schedule an appointment with you.