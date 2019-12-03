



Shots were fired at the Howard CTA Red Line terminal on Tuesday, and the platform became a crime scene.

As CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported, it was still a mess for passengers hours later at the Rogers Park depot.

For most of the afternoon, the Howard Street Chicago Transit Authority station was encircled by crime scene tape and locked tight. The victim was shot in the neck and chest and later died at nearby AMITA St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

At a transportation hub Red, Purple and Yellow Line train service came to a standstill for hours. Detectives have been examining high definition footage from the CTA’s platform cameras for a better description of the suspect who got away.

On security footage from a neighboring store, there’s a figure in a hooded coat suddenly disturbed by something that they see inside the station, their hands reaching for their head. At the top of your screen, another figure is seen running away from the station.

In less than a minute CPD detectives arrive on scene. A worker from that store describe what she heard.

“We were outside in the back of our store and me and my coworker heard a bang it sounded like inside the CTA station,” said the worker.

Police said they do not have a motive in the case but were able to recover a gun and continue to look for the suspect.

Check the CTA’s website for delays and the latest train times.