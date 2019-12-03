WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A 32-year-old tutor and substitute teacher from the western suburbs was charged Tuesday with buying Adderall from a 15-year-old who had a prescription.

John Mixer, a private tutor and part-time substitute teacher for the Glenbard School District, was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor – a Class 1 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

His bond was set at $100,000 by DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay on Tuesday, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Mixer, of Bloomingdale, was a private tutor for the 15-year-old – from whom he bought more than 30 Adderall pills at a rate of $20 each between March and September of this year.

On one occasion, Mixer even enticed the teen to sneak out of the house at 7 a.m. and give him Adderall, prosecutors said.

It all came to light when the teen’s mother discovered lengthy Snapchat conversation between the two and alerted authorities.

“It is alleged that in an effort to feed his drug habit, Mr. Mixer used his position as a trusted mentor to convince his victim, who has a medical prescription for the drug, into selling him Adderall,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “This alleged corruption of a young student, whom the defendant was supposed to be helping, is extremely disturbing.”

“It terrifies me, as a parent, to even see a case like this, but it should remind us all to be very aware of where our children go when not at home, who they are in contact with on social media, and who they might be taking a car ride with,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release.

Mixer is due back in court for an arraignment on Dec. 23.