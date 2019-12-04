CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were arrested in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting at the Howard Street Red Line in Rogers Park.
Chicago police confirmed charges are pending against two people.
The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, and police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and neck. He died at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Police said the shooter walked up to the victim and opened fire. The offender fled out of the CTA station and ran northbound on Paulina Street, police said.
There was no prior conflict between the shooter and the victim outside the statement, police said.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
