CHICAGO (CBS) — If you want to pay your next Cook County property tax bill early, it’s now available online, three months before it’s due.
The Cook County Treasurer’s office said first installment property tax bills due on March 3, 2020, are now available on their website.
You can look up your bill using your address or your 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN), which is available on the Cook County Assessor’s website.
“By knowing now what the tax bill is, homeowners can decide whether to pay next year’s taxes before December 31,” Treasurer Maria Pappas said in a statement.
The first installments of tax year 2019 property tax bills are due on March 3, 2020. First installment payments are calculated at 55% of the previous year’s total tax bill.
The treasurer’s office accepts partial payments if you want to pay part of your bill now and part of it later. However, the full tax bill must be paid by the March 3 deadline to avoid interest charges.