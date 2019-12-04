Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: 49ers RB Carousel Continues, Raheem Mostert Now Top Option With Breida OutThe 49ers running game has been strong all season, but with Matt Breida out and Tevin Coleman struggling, Raheem Mostert looks like the best fantasy option.

Bulls Nearly Blow Big Lead, Hold Off Kings 113-106Zach LaVine kept getting to the free throw line down the stretch, Lauri Markkanen rediscovered his shooting stroke and the Chicago Bulls finally figured out a way to close one out.

Shutout By St. Louis Leaves Blackhawks With The BluesThe St. Louis Blues beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Blackhawks Conducting 'Thorough Review' Of Assistant Coach Marc Crawford After Physical Abuse AllegationsThe Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they will be conducting a “thorough review” of assistant coach Marc Crawford, amid allegations that he was physically abusive in past roles with other teams.

Addison Russell Is Out As Cubs Make Roster Moves

Akiem Hicks Gears Up For Game ActionAkiem Hicks was with his boys on the practice field Monday for the second straight day. But he hasn't played in a game since dislocating his elbow in week five against the Oakland Raiders.