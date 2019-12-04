CHICAGO (CBS) — Dry weather is in the forecast, but much colder weather is coming up for the weekend.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports that with high pressure overhead, dry conditions will stay for awhile. But the next cold front makes its way through the area early Friday morning.
However, it’ll be too dry for any rain or snow to fall. In fact, the weekend looks warmer than normal with some rain coming in on Sunday afternoon in the form of light showers.
But brace yourselves: the coldest weather of the season could target the Great Lakes Monday through Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 28.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 43.
Friday: Sunny, breezy and chilly with a high of 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 42.
Sunday: Light showers, high of 49.