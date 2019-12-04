CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing from the West Englewood neighborhood since Tuesday.
Charles Bush, 83, was last seen near 73rd and Seeley, police said. He was wearing a black baseball cap, gray hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark shoes.
Police said he is driving a silver 2015 Ford Escape, with license plate E550646.
Bush is a 5-foot-8, 136-pound African American man, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.