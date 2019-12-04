CHICAGO (CBS) — With Christmas three weeks away, you can help the United States Postal Service make it a merry Christmas for needy kids.
The “Operation Santa” program starts Wednesday at post offices and now a new website to help people claim letters from children to Santa.
It works by adopting a letter or two and dropping off requested gifts at the post office.
The is the 107th year of the program. In 2017, the program went online in New York City for customers to adopt letters. This year, Chicago is one of 15 cities to let customers access letters to Santa to get that special gift.
You can help make a holiday wish come true. Head to uspsoperationsanta.com to find out how you can help.