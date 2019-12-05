Georgia Must 'Let Defense Lead The Way' To Beat LSU In SEC Championship, Says Aaron TaylorCBS Sports Network analyst Aaron Taylor weighs in on the SEC Championship Game featuring #1 LSU and #4 Georgia.

Bulls Top Grizzlies Behind Zach LaVine's 25 PointsZach LaVine scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 106-99 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night after nearly losing a 22-point lead.

Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane Avoids Serious Injury At PracticePatrick Kane went down hard on the ice after Zack Smith accidentally elbowed him in the face

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Three Things To WatchHere are three things to watch for Thursday night:

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Solider Field. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: 49ers RB Carousel Continues, Raheem Mostert Now Top Option With Breida OutThe 49ers running game has been strong all season, but with Matt Breida out and Tevin Coleman struggling, Raheem Mostert looks like the best fantasy option.