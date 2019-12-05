  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teacher died after she and a friend were hit by a car in a parking lot near Orland Square Mall after a Christmas party.

The chief of Orland Park police say officers responded to the scene, just after 8 p.m. after a witness called 9-1-1.

A spokesperson from St. Michael School in Orland Park confirmed the victims are two teachers at the school who were leaving the Parish Christmas party at the time of the incident.

In an email sent to the school community, officials identified the victims as Mrs. Elizabeth Kosteck and 61-year-old Ms. Rone (Margaret) Leja. School officials confirmed Ms. Leja died during the incident.

Officials said Kosteck was released from the hospital.

Orland Park Police chief Tim McCarthy said officers are pulling video from dozens of cameras to track down the driver behind this deadly hit-and-run incident.

The police chief said they are looking for a light colored vehicle.

School officials said “faculty and parish priests are currently at Silver Cross hospital gathered in prayer for our colleagues.” St. Michael School had a late start on Thursday.

“Our faculty is grieving the loss of their dear friend and colleague and will be gathering privately before school opens,” school officials said in an email to the community.

This is a developing story.