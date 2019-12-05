CHICAGO (CBS)– A teacher died after she and a friend were hit by a car in a parking lot Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall after a Christmas party.

Tragic. Last night, St. Michael School (Orland Park) teachers Rone Leja (1st pic) & Elizabeth Kosteck were walking to their cars after a Christmas party when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver. Leja was killed. CLICK FOR MORE FROM @cbschicago: https://t.co/q0SVOQPGcY pic.twitter.com/0yJuMM8daW — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) December 5, 2019

The chief of Orland Park police say officers responded to the scene, just after 8 p.m. after a witness called 9-1-1.

A spokesperson from St. Michael School in Orland Park confirmed the victims are two teachers at the school who were leaving the Parish Christmas party at the time of the incident.

Class starting late at St. Michael School in Orland Park after the death of teacher Rone Leja. She was struck while walking to her car after a Christmas party last night A 2nd teacher, Elizabeth Kosteck, was also hit. She was released from the hospital this morning.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Qd8kB8xSF3 — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) December 5, 2019

In an email sent to the school community, officials identified the victims as Mrs. Elizabeth Kosteck and 61-year-old Ms. Rone (Margaret) Leja. School officials confirmed Ms. Leja died during the incident.

Officials said Kosteck was released from the hospital.

This is 54yo Elizabeth Kosteck, the 2nd person who was struck by the hit-and-run driver. She teaches 3rd grade at St. Michael School. Kosteck is back home after being released from the hospital this morning.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zxKXN1m64Z — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) December 5, 2019

Orland Park Police chief Tim McCarthy said officers are pulling video from dozens of cameras to track down the driver behind this deadly hit-and-run incident.

The police chief said they are looking for a light colored vehicle.

School officials said “faculty and parish priests are currently at Silver Cross hospital gathered in prayer for our colleagues.” St. Michael School had a late start on Thursday.

“Our faculty is grieving the loss of their dear friend and colleague and will be gathering privately before school opens,” school officials said in an email to the community.

This is a developing story.