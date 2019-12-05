CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman who lived with R. Kelly is denying she made an online account accusing the singer of abuse.
Joycelyn Savage, says it was an impostor behind an Instagram account. That account promoted a Patreon page some believe belonged to her.
In a video shared with TMZ, Savage also denied claims made on the site that she now considers herself a victim.
Just over a week ago, the subscription-based site removed the account.
A Cook County judge is moving along R. Kelly’s sex abuse case.
A tentative date is now set for a September 14 trial next year.
Kelly is facing several counts of sexual misconduct –
Including three accusers who were minors at the time.
He also faces federal charges in Illinois and New York, plus separate state charges in Minnesota.