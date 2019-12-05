



Christmas is weeks away, but if you plan ahead, you might get an early glimpse of Santa and his elves on a special train making its way through Chicago.

The CTA’s annual holiday train is back on track for the season. This year’s six-car train has all new scenes.

The special elves workshop train will be out on Saturdays.

The festive train joins the annual holiday bus that began rolling on Tuesday. It travels to 15 different routes throughout Chicago.

You can see the bright lights, decorations and artwork from kids at Perkins Bass Elementary School.

There’s no extra fee for hopping on board this holiday ride.

According to the CTA, the decorative train tradition began on the Blue Line in 1992, when a “Seasons Greetings” sign was put on an “out of service” train used to deliver food to area charities.

As time went on, the tradition evolved from a simple sign to a one-of-a-kind spectacular sight to see.

After catching a glimpse of Santa riding on the outside on a special train sleigh, riding on the inside is a train-car size holiday party, with every inch of the cars covered in decorations. Including the seats.

Inside, elves hand out candy and spread holiday cheer while holiday music is played in speakers. Lights twinkle throughout the train, putting everyone in the holiday spirit.

Today the @Allstate CTA Holiday Train begins running on the Brown and Orange Line. Don't miss your chance to dash through the snow: https://t.co/G0xrENkAZX pic.twitter.com/5gY5n6WOBQ — cta (@cta) December 4, 2019

The fun stuff isn’t just limited to train travelers. CTA bus riders will be able to have fun on the CTA holiday bus that makes its way through several city stops.

Click here to find out where and when the CTA holiday train will make a stop at your station. And click here to find the routes where you can hop on the holiday bus.

