Marijuana Will Soon Be Legal In Illinois, But It's Still Prohibited In Federal Public Housing, Sparking Fears Among TenantsRecreational marijuana will soon be legal in Illinois, but federally it's prohibited. It's use or posession can still cause public housing tenants to lose their living arrangements.

For Union Bus Aide, 11-Day Strike Took A Financial Toll And She's Pleading For HelpShe stood on the picket lines with her union members in October, and now a Chicago bus aide says she's afraid she'll soon be out in the cold, again, because she can't pay her bills.

Two Dead In Shooting On Harlem Avenue Near Berwyn, Forest ParkA fatal shooting in Forest Park has shut down Harlem Avenue.

Shooting In Berwyn Locks Down Schools, Closes RoadsBerwyn Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 21st Street between Oak Park and Euclid Avenue.