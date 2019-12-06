  • CBS 2On Air

(CBS) — An infant was transported to an area hospital, in good condition, for precautionary evaluation after being surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Crown Point fire station on Thursday evening.

The “Baby Box,” which was dedicated on Nov. 1, provides a safe method for a mother to anonymously surrender a newborn child to first responders without fear of criminal prosecution.

The baby box in Crown Point, Indiana.

Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, enacted in 2000, allows a parent to surrender a healthy infant, under 30 days of age, at a staffed fire station, emergency room, or in a designated “Baby Box.”

The baby then undergoes precautionary evaluation at a hospital while the Indiana Department of Child Services is notified to take custody of the child.

Indiana mothers and expectant mothers are encouraged to call the Safe Haven Crisis Line (1-866-99Baby1) to speak with a licensed counselor if they are considering surrendering their baby.