CHICAGO (CBS)– An Eagle Scout and in Gurnee is making an impact in his local schools.
Woodland student Aaron Richards created “Buddy Benches” for his Eagle Scout project.
“Buddy Benches” allows students to signal to their classmates when they want to be included at recess.
Richards donated the benches to the playgrounds at Woodland Intermediate.
“These benches represent 136 volunteer hours, but they will benefit students at Woodland Intermediate for years to come,” a spokesperson said in a news release.