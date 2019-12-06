CHICAGO (CBS) — Orland Park police say they have the driver involved in a fatal hit and run in custody.
Police will be holding a news conference tomorrow.
A spokesperson from St. Michael School in Orland Park confirmed the victims were two teachers at the school who were leaving the Parish Christmas party at the time of the incident.
Officials identified the victims as third-grade teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Kosteck and 61-year-old Ms. Rone (Margaret) Leja. School officials confirmed Ms. Leja, who taught technology, died during the incident.
Officials said Kosteck was released from the hospital.
The accident happened as the women were leaving a Christmas party Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall.