CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in south suburban Orland Park are expected to share new details about a hit and run that left one Catholic school teacher dead and another seriously injured.
The two teachers were walking back to their cars after a Parish Christmas party at a restaurant inside the Orland Square Mall Wednesday around 8 p.m.
That’s when the driver turned out of the parking lot, struck them and kept going.
The victims, 61-year-old Rone Leja and 54-year-old Liz Kosteck were both taken to the hospital.
Kosteck is at home recovering after being released Thursday morning, but Leja died not long after arriving in the ER.
Leja was a technology teacher at Saint Michael school.
CBS 2 talked to one of Leja’s former students, who recalls how her teacher was there for her after her grandma passed.
“She gave me her phone number and her email and said I understand it’s hard losing a loved one and if you ever need me, I’m always here. And ever since then her and I had a personal relationship outside of school,” the former student Megan Erzinger said.
With the driver responsible for this deadly hit-and-run still missing, police are expected to give an update on the crash sometime Thursday morning.
This is a developing story.