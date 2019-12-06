CHICAGO (CBS)– Carington is the PAWS Dog of the week.
He is a playful three month old labrador retriever mix.
He is looking for an active adopter who likes to have some fun, which is important because is he energetic.
Carington likes to play with squeaky toys, treats and also has a passion for nap time.
He would love to learn new tricks in puppy obedience school.
Carington, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.
For the holiday event, the adoption center has extended hours all weekend.