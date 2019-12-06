(CBS) — Berwyn Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 21st Street between Oak Park and Euclid Avenue.
Harlem is currently closed near 16th due to a police investigation, for what is apparently another shooting.
Upon arrival at around 2:40 p.m., responding units found no persons to be injured, but discovered a hole in a vehicle possibly consistent with having been shot at with a firearm.
Witnesses described the offenders as being two Hispanic males, approximately 17-19 years of age, both wearing black hooded sweatshirts, who were last seen running southbound Wesley Avenue near Cermak Road. One of the offenders displayed a black revolver-type firearm.
Due to the approaching school dismissal time, area schools were placed on a soft lockdown, which was lifted after a thorough check of the area had been completed. We thank the schools and parents for their quick action and understanding to ensure the safety of our students.