CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman suffered serious injuries after she was dragged by a car in Zion.
According to Zion police, the woman was dragged by a four-door gray sedan with a partial Wisconsin license plate of AEZ. The incident took place in the 2200 block of Elisha Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday.
The 62-year-old woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, police said.
Police said the vehicle, driven by a man, was last seen going eastbound in the 1200 block of 21st Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Zion police at 847-872-8000.
This is a developing story.