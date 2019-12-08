CHICAGO (CBS) — Carjackers stole a rideshare minivan at gunpoint late Saturday in the Belmont Central neighborhood, and crashed several minutes later in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Police said a 34-year-old rideshare driver had just dropped off a passenger around 11:45 p.m. near Belmont and Mobile avenues, when two males walked up and demanded his car at gunpoint.
After stealing 2015 Toyota Sienna, the carjackers crashed into a median and two parked cars several minutes later near Fullerton and Lamon.
Police said there were three males and one female in the car at the time of the crash. Two were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the carjackers fired shots at one point during the incident, but no one was injured.
Charges were pending Sunday morning.