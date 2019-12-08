CHICAGO (CBS) — Dense fog is possible by daybreak Monday as fog is already forming, and low-level moisture was increasing on our southerly wind flow Sunday night.
The low for Sunday night is 43.
Light rain is expected at times all day Monday until our cold front passes around sunset when drier air works into the picture. Temperatures crash with the passage of the front.
The high on Monday is 48.
Arctic air rushes in and stays in place Tuesday through Thursday. Wind chills for the Tuesday morning rush may be in the single digits for areas away from Lake Michigan.
The high on Tuesday will only be in the 20s.
The heart of the cold air mass will be overhead on Wednesday. A few light snow showers may be around to start the day on Wednesday, but minor amounts.
A light wintry mix is expected at times over the weekend.