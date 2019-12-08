CHICAGO (CBS) — Andrew Viles, an inmate who escaped from custody in Grundy County on Saturday, was captured Sunday afternoon near southwest suburban Morris.
Viles, 34, had escaped from the Grundy County Jail during a meal delivery around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriff’s officials said Viles had been a model inmate before his escape, and was given the role of jail trustee, allowing him to assist with meal service. He escaped the jail during a food delivery Saturday afternoon, walking out the jail’s east door.
Sunday afternoon, a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Viles on a set of railroad tracks near Saratoga and Stockdale roads. Sheriff Ken Briley said when Viles saw the deputy, he tried to hide in a wooded area near the tracks, but was captured after additional deputies surrounded the area.