CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being stabbed in a fight at a restaurant-bar in the Portage Park community Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 5007 W. Irving Park Rd. The Foundation Tavern & Grille is located at that address.
Police said two men, ages 35 and 37, were involved in a quarrel that turned physical.
Witnesses said they heard yelling and screaming from the kitchen, and then the older man stabbed the younger man repeatedly with a knife, police said.
The assailant was arrested, and the victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sources said both the victim and the assailant were employees of the business.
Area North detectives were investigating the incident Sunday night.