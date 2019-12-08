CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:50 p.m., the 26-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman were on the front steps of a residence when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The man was hit once in the forearm and the woman was hit twice in the thigh, police said.
Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody late Sunday afternoon and Area Central detectives were investigating.