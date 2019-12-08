CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is charged with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman after following her into a West Town apartment building.
Melvin Meeky, of the Austin neighborhood, is charged with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and armed robbery.
Police said a 22-year-old woman was entering the lobby of her apartment building on the 400 block of North Carpenter Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Meeky followed her inside.
Once in the vestibule, Meeky pulled out a knife, and told the woman to “give me everything.” After robbing the woman, Meeky sexually assaulted her, police said.
Meeky was arrested on Friday after the victim and several witnesses identified him as the attacker.
Meeky is due to appear in bond court on Sunday.