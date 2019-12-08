CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three weeks from the Near West Side.
Damarion Mosley was las seen on Friday, Nov. 15, in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said.
He is known also to frequent 35th Street between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cottage Grove Avenue near Dunbar High School.
Mosley is a black male with brown eyes and hair and a medium complexion, police said. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.