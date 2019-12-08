CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in west suburban Proviso Township.
A dark-colored full-sized SUV – possibly a Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, or Cadillac Escalade – was headed south on 1st Avenue in unincorporated Proviso Township around 10:25 p.m., when it struck 22-year-old Akin Jones near 13th Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones, of Westchester, was thrown into oncoming traffic, and struck by several other vehicles.
The SUV kept going south on 1st Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s police have released blurry images of the SUV from nearby surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information about a vehicle matching the SUV’s description, which has recent damage to the front driver’s side, should call the sheriff’s office at 708-865-4896.