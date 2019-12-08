  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMMadam Secretary
    02:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMCBS 2 News at 4:30am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elysian Field, Greektown, Greektown Christmas, Greektown Karavakia Display, Halsted Street, Van Buren Street


CHICAGO (CBS) — The holiday season came alive Sunday on the Near West Side.

With a flip of the switch, the Christmas spirit kicked off in Greektown. A Christmas tree was lit at the Elysian Field – a new green space at Halsted and Van Buren streets.

The Greektown Christmas Ceremony featured schoolchildren singing traditional Greek carols, visits with Santa, hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts in a heated tent, and caroling at Greektown restaurants.

Meanwhile, a new public art project is also on display in Greektown. The Greektown Karavakia display pays tribute to the longstanding Greek Christmas tradition of decorating boats for the holiday.

The 30 miniature painted boats (Καραβάκια) were all decorated by local Chicago artists and are being placed inside windows and other prominent spots at Greektown businesses.

A larger boat has also been placed next to the Christmas tree. It was painted by artist James McNeill Mesple and is anchored to the tree with a strand of lights.