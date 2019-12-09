CHICAGO (CBS) — A man said his cellphone was stolen inside a Starbucks in the West Loop Gate on Monday afternoon, and police said similar thefts happened in businesses nearby.
Around 1:30 p.m. in the 33-year-old victim said he was in a business in the 0-99 block of North Clinton Street when the suspect took his phone. The phone was on a table at the time, police said.
The business was specifically the Starbucks at 40 N. Clinton St., inside which police were seen late Monday afternoon.
The suspect was described as a black male between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build, in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes, and the victim said the suspect’s jacket was tight around his face such that it partially obscured him.
Managers of businesses in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and the 300 block of North Desplaines Street reported similar thefts, police said.
There are also Starbucks locations on the Milwaukee Avenue and Desplaines Street blocks, but it was not immediately confirmed whether the thefts all happened at Starbucks locations.
As of just before 3:30 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Central detectives were investigating.