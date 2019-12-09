



Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper is turning one of his songs into a coding game.

The hip hop artist joined forces with Google to launch the game coded by Chicago Public School students.

Google is donating $250,000 to Chance’s nonprofit SocialWorks and to CPS for the computer science initiative.

“I’m so proud of Chicago Public School students. For their creativity, their work in learning to code, and the community that made this happen,” cheered Chance the Rapper in a pre-recorded message. “For this year’s Computer Science Education Week, I’m excited to announce that ‘SuperMe’ is the official video game for I Love You So Much. Go check it out!”

It is the official video game for his song “I Love You So Much” with DJ Khaled.

A Google project called “Code Your Hero” will also be unveiled for CPS students, modeled after the city students. It’ll be available to any student in English and Spanish.

“Code Your Hero” is part of CS First. The free program is geared to increase student access and exposure to computer science (CS) education through after-school, in-school, and summer programs.