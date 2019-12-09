



— The public got to weigh in Monday on the search for Chicago’s next police superintendent.

The Chicago Police Board held a listening session Monday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St.

The board asked residents what they want to see in the next leader of the Chicago Police Department.

“I want that police superintendent to be from outside the state of Illinois,” said Renee Collins of Englewood. “I do not want a superintendent who promotes the rank-and-file based on race, creed, color, religion, sex, male-female, or fraternal-sorority status. I do not want a superintendent who allows his commanders to come in and out of districts with their handpicked staff to upset the ecosystem of all the hard work residents and officers have accomplished today.”

“We need some actual honesty and transparency practiced on a daily basis,” added Ken Berry, senior paralegal for Winston and Strawn. “The superintendent needs to be independent of primarily… the union president. Many times, the union supports misconduct blindly, and we need somebody that’s independent. We also need someone who is able to develop partnerships.”

Two more public sessions will be held this week.

The board says it will eventually select three finalists to present to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Former police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced plans in November to retire at the end of the year, a few weeks after he was found slumped behind the wheel of a sport-utility vehicle.

Johnson initially blamed the incident on a mix-up in which he failed to take his blood pressure medication, and a feeling that he might faint that prompted him to pull over and rest. He also said his decision to retire had nothing to do with that incident.

But last week, Mayor Lightfoot fired Johnson, saying he had lied about the incident.

Lightfoot declined to go into specifics about what Johnson lied about, “out of deference to his wife and children,” but sources told CBS 2 Johnson had been out drinking with a woman who was not his wife hours before he was found asleep at the wheel.

Charlie Beck has now taken over as interim police superintendent.