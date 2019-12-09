CHICAGO (CBS) — An Arctic front is targeting Chicago Monday evening, and it will bring a fast-moving, rather impressive band of snow to areas along and north of I-88 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
With the snow happening just in time for the afternoon rush, a winter weather advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. for Lake, McHenry, Kane, and DeKalb counties.
With this snow band, there will be a quick reduction in visibility, gusty west winds, and fast-falling temperatures. This all will create slick roads.
A dusting to one inch of accumulation is possible.
Once the snow exits the area after 6 p.m., high winds stay with us until 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, there will be a harsh temperature change over the next 24 hours, with the overnight low bottoming out at 19 degrees.
On Tuesday, conditions will be sunny and cold with a high of 25, and the wind chill making it feel like the teens.
On Wednesday, snow showers are expected in the early morning. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high of 24.